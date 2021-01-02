 
Boat With 20 People Aboard Vanishes En Route to Florida

Coast Guard has suspended the search
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 2, 2021 7:11 AM CST

(Newser) – The US Coast Guard on Friday suspended its search for a boat that went missing with 20 people on board, the AP reports. The travelers had taken the white and blue 29-foot Mako Cuddy Cabin vessel to Bimini, a chain of islands in the Bahamas, the Sun-Sentinel reports. It departed Bimini Monday and was expected to reach Lake Worth Beach in South Florida the following day. No information about who was on the boat has been made public.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the missing people,” said Capt. Stephen V. Burdian, Seventh District Chief of Response. “I encourage anyone with information about the people aboard to contact us as soon as possible.” (Read more Bahamas stories.)

