Proud Boys Plan to Attend Trump Rallies 'Incognito'

(Newser) – The Proud Boys say they'll be at rallies for President Trump in Washington on Wednesday, but they might be harder to spot. Members of the neo-fascist group usually wear black and yellow, the Hill reports, and stay in large groups at such events. This time, a Proud Boys leader posted, members "might dress in all BLACK for the occasion" and split into small groups, possibly to blend in with counterprotesters and be "incognito." Members of the group gathered in the capital in December for a demonstration in support of Trump. Churches and Black Lives Matter banners were vandalized, and four people were stabbed near a Proud Boys base of operations.

Several rallies demanding that President-elect Joe Biden's victory be overturned by Congress are planned for Wednesday, per the Washington Post, the day the winner is to be certified in a joint session on Capitol Hill. Trump has been calling for his supporters to come to town. "JANUARY SIXTH, SEE YOU IN DC!" he tweeted last week. No counterdemonstrations have been announced. But there are fears of violence, and the incoming police chief said it "will not be tolerated." Anti-fascist protesters and Trump opponents have called on officials to do something about the pro-Trump crowds ignoring coronavirus restrictions, as they have at past rallies. (Read more Proud Boys stories.)

