Democrats Retake Senate as Ossoff Wins in Georgia

(Newser) – Under normal circumstances, it would be the biggest story of the day: Democrat Jon Ossoff has won his Senate runoff race in Georgia, a victory that gives Democrats control of the Senate, reports the AP. Ossoff defeated GOP incumbent David Perdue in a close race, and fellow Democrat Raphael Warnock also won his runoff contest over Sen. Kelly Loeffler. The news comes amid bedlam in DC that has halted the certification of electoral college votes. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution calls the dual victories "stunning" and takes note of a pair of milestones: Ossoff will be the state's first Jewish senator and Warnock its first Black senator.

At 33, Ossoff also will become the Senate's youngest member. The AP called the race about 4:20pm Eastern with Ossoff up by 25,000 votes, or just 0.56%, out of 4.4 million votes cast. The outlet deemed the lead insurmountable after an analysis of outstanding ballots because the vast majority of them were in Democratic-leaning counties. Perdue has not yet conceded the race.


