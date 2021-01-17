Wife Allegedly Caught Poisoning Husband's Coffee

(Newser) – A 70-year-old New York City woman is facing charges after officials say she was recorded on video attempting to slip her husband roach poison. Per a Queens District Attorney's office release, Suncha Tinerva is seen on surveillance footage "squeezing a white powdery substance from a bottle with a red cap and yellow label" into her husband's coffee. The statement goes on to allege that Tinerva was recorded retrieving a bottle from the cabinet under the sink on two or three occasions. A bottle matching the one on the footage was discovered by investigators and found to contain 100% boric acid, the release said. Boric acid is used to kill ants and roaches and, when consumed by humans, can cause nausea, vomiting, stomach aches, diarrhea, and serious skin rashes.

Tinerva's husband was sickened but did not die, per ABC News. Tinerva was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on charges of attempted assault in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. “Domestic violence is not limited to mental and physical abuse," Queens DA Melinda Katz said in the statement. "The defendant in this case allegedly used deception to sicken her spouse." Tinerva was ordered to return to court in March, when she'll face up to four years in prison if convicted. (Read more poisoning stories.)