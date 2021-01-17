You Have a Chance to Get Divorcee's Rings

(Newser) – Christine Bonavita has experienced hardship. For instance, she spent the first six years of her life in foster care before being adopted in 1987. “I have seen such kindness out there in my darkest hour, so I know what it's like to struggle,” the 39-year-old Norfolk, Va., resident tells WTKR. Now, Bonavita is seeking to bring kindness to others by way of her engagement ring and marriage band from a previous union. As she is “gratefully celebrating” the one year anniversary of her divorce, Bonavita writes on Facebook, “it would truly give me no greater happiness than to bestow both my former engagement ring and my wedding ring to a deserving couple that has faced adversities in 2020.” She says she considered selling the rings, saving them for her two daughters, or even tossing them in the ocean before deciding to give them away.

story continues below

Bonavita’s ex-husband reportedly opted to add his wedding ring to the giveaway, making for a combined value of about $5,000. Bonavita is asking the couple that wants to be considered for the rings to submit a photo and about 250 words “on how you have or will overcome 2020’s obstacles with hope, love, faith, laughter and/or badassery and marry the one you love.” The giveaway is open to anyone over 18; there is no geographical restriction, but submissions must be in English and sent to Sharinghopeisdope@gmail.com. The deadline Feb. 1, and the recipient will be announced on Valentine’s Day. Priority is being given to first responders, minorities, the disabled, and the LGBT community. Bonavita tells the Virginian-Pilot that she has already received dozens of submissions, some from as far away as England. Bonavita tells the paper that she’s keeping an open mind for how to select a recipient: “When that story comes in, I’m going to read it and I’m going to know in my heart that it’s right.” (Read more uplifting news stories.)