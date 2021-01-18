(Newser) – Luke Mogelson is a war correspondent who has written dispatches from Afghanistan and Syria. But his latest hits much closer to home. Mogelson entered the US Capitol (as a journalist) when rioters took it by storm on Jan. 6. He wrote a first-person account for the New Yorker, and the magazine has now published 12-plus minutes of video shot by Mogelson on his phone. Axios calls it "astonishing," USA Today deems it "chilling," and the Week suggests it might be the clearest glimpse yet of the riot. Some of the moments:

"You're outnumbered," a rioter tells a small group of police officers inside the building. "There's a f---ing million of us out there, and we are listening to Trump—your boss."

"Where the f--- are they?" and "Where the f--- is Nancy?" are some of the shouts heard as the rioters reached the legislative chambers. Also heard: "Knock, knock. We're here," and "Is this the Senate?"

"While we're here, we might as well set up a government," someone says.

story continues below