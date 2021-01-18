(Newser) – When Kamala Harris first met her husband, Doug Emhoff, in 2013, she says "it was practically love at first sight," per an Instagram post over the weekend. But in an interview on CBS Sunday Morning the next day, the incoming second gentleman was surprised to find out what exactly happened before their initial meeting, which was a blind date set up by Harris' best friend. During the couple's sit-down with Jane Pauley, which BuzzFeed notes was filled with "a ton of charming details," one in particular emerged when Pauley asked Harris about that first rendezvous. "You totally Googled him, didn't you?" Pauley pressed. As Harris laughed hysterically, Emhoff reacted with a stunned smile and replied, "Ooh, this is a reveal!" And Harris, after proclaiming no one's ever asked her such a thing, fessed up: "I did."

She went into detail, noting that when her friend set them up, the friend said, "Just trust me, just trust me. ... She said, 'Don't Google him,'" but ... Harris couldn't resist. It was Emhoff who made the first move, though, texting her to see if they could meet after a couple of beers with a buddy at a Lakers game. The next day he called her and left a "ridiculous voicemail," in his words—a message Harris saved and plays for him every year on their anniversary. People notes that Pauley and Harris' conversation continued on more serious matters, including on what happened on Jan. 6. "We watched in horror," Harris said of what she witnessed after she was taken to a secure location with Emhoff. "It was seismic. ... It was a reckoning, it was exposure of the vulnerability of our democracy." Watch that portion of the interview here. (Read more Kamala Harris stories.)