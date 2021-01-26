 
X

Kobe Bryant's Best Investment Paid Off Handsomely

He put $6M into Body Armor, and stake was worth $200M just 4 years later
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 26, 2021 12:28 PM CST

(Newser) – Exactly one year ago, a helicopter crash took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others near Calabasas, California. The NBA legend's widow, Vanessa, was among those marking the anniversary on Tuesday, notes People. "I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings," she captioned an Instagram post written by Gianna's best friend. "It still doesn't seem real." Related:

  • Investigation: The National Transportation Safety Board has a meeting Feb. 9 at which it plans to publicly discuss the investigation and the probable cause, reports ESPN. A former crash investigator predicts the NTSB will find that pilot Ara Zobayan suffered "spatial disorientation" because of heavy fog that morning and wasn't qualified to fly in instruments-only conditions.

story continues below

  • Business savvy: MarketWatch pays tribute in its own way by taking note of Bryant's business acumen. He made more than $300 million playing basketball, but expanded his fortune not only with endorsements but wise investments. Perhaps the smartest came when he invested $6 million in sports drink company Body Armor in exchange for a 10% equity stake. When Coca-Cola bought a stake in Body Armor fours later in 2018, Bryant's investment was estimated to be worth $200 million.
  • 8 stories: The Undefeated has eight stories about Bryant's impact on everyday people. One is a 19-year-old who met his idol Bryant as a boy. Referring to the Bryant-related tattoos he got after the star's death, he says, "I carry these as a reminder of what Kobe told me: to be the best version of myself.”
  • All 9 victims: NBS Los Angeles has short profiles of all nine people who died in the crash. One was Payton Chester, a young teammate of Gianna's.
  • A tribute: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving wore Bryant's jersey in tribute before Monday night's game, notes Fox Sports. The Nets shared video here. Bryant was seen as a mentor for Irving.
(Read more Kobe Bryant stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X