Kobe Bryant's Best Investment Paid Off Handsomely

Exactly one year ago, a helicopter crash took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others near Calabasas, California. The NBA legend's widow, Vanessa, was among those marking the anniversary on Tuesday, notes People. "I will never understand why/how this tragedy could've happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings," she captioned an Instagram post written by Gianna's best friend. "It still doesn't seem real."
- Investigation: The National Transportation Safety Board has a meeting Feb. 9 at which it plans to publicly discuss the investigation and the probable cause, reports ESPN. A former crash investigator predicts the NTSB will find that pilot Ara Zobayan suffered "spatial disorientation" because of heavy fog that morning and wasn't qualified to fly in instruments-only conditions.
- Business savvy: MarketWatch pays tribute in its own way by taking note of Bryant's business acumen. He made more than $300 million playing basketball, but expanded his fortune not only with endorsements but wise investments. Perhaps the smartest came when he invested $6 million in sports drink company Body Armor in exchange for a 10% equity stake. When Coca-Cola bought a stake in Body Armor fours later in 2018, Bryant's investment was estimated to be worth $200 million.
- 8 stories: The Undefeated has eight stories about Bryant's impact on everyday people. One is a 19-year-old who met his idol Bryant as a boy. Referring to the Bryant-related tattoos he got after the star's death, he says, "I carry these as a reminder of what Kobe told me: to be the best version of myself.”
- All 9 victims: NBS Los Angeles has short profiles of all nine people who died in the crash. One was Payton Chester, a young teammate of Gianna's.
- A tribute: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving wore Bryant's jersey in tribute before Monday night's game, notes Fox Sports. The Nets shared video here. Bryant was seen as a mentor for Irving.
