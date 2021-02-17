7 Shot Outside Philadelphia Train Station

(Newser) – Police say a suspect is in custody after a "very brazen" shooting outside a train station in north Philadelphia. Seven people were wounded by gunfire in the shooting outside the Olney Transportation Center Wednesday afternoon, including a 71-year-old man who was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot once in the stomach and multiple times in both legs, NBC Philadelphia reports. The six other victims, two women and four men, ranging in age from 17 to 70, were hospitalized in stable condition. Two guns were recovered from the scene. The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says the shooting didn't happen on its property and no employees were injured, reports the AP. Police say they are speaking to witnesses and checking surveillance video to determine what led to the shooting outside the busy transit hub. (Read more Philadelphia stories.)