3 Brothers Die in Crash on Georgia Road

(Newser) – Tragedy in Georgia, where three brothers died Monday night when the BMW they were riding in crashed into a pickup truck. Edgar Manrique Mendoza, 21, was driving with brothers Kevin Mendoza, 15, and Melvin Espinal, 12, when he went off the road around a curve, overcorrected and lost control, crossed the center line, then collided with the truck. All three died at the scene People reports. There was no one else in the car, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The 58-year-old truck driver was hospitalized with serious injuries and underwent surgery; he is currently conscious and alert in the ICU.

story continues below

"They were so kind, so sweet ... always smiling," their cousin tells 11 Alive. "I don't wish this on anyone ... this is not easy." He adds that the brothers had recently lost another sibling: "My aunt has lost four sons," he said of the brothers' mother, who lives in Honduras. "In November, someone killed her other son in Honduras." A GoFundMe campaign is raising money to send the brothers' bodies to Honduras. (Read more Georgia stories.)