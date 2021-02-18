(Newser) – As a writer living in Michigan, Rebecca Mix is no stranger to winter storms and the resulting power outages. That's why she decided to share her tips for keeping as toasty and safe as possible when you've got no heat, no electricity, and perhaps no water, per Digg. Mix's Twitter thread has gone viral, with other concerned citizens jumping into the thread with their own suggestions, many of which she retweeted. Here, some of the best tips for Texans currently in the cold, as well as for others who might find themselves in such a situation in the future:

Stick to one "warm room" in the house where you can all huddle together. If possible, pick a room on the top floor of your home, as heat rises. Shove towels under the door, tape door frames, and cover windows with towels and blankets to insulate.

Uncover those windows during the day if the sun is bright. Sit in the sunlight wearing dark-covered clothes.

Slice pool noodles in half lengthwise, wrap them in fabric, and shove them under doors to contain drafts.

Make sure your head and feet are kept warm. Wear a hat and mittens, and cram your hands into your armpits if you have to.

"Pantyhose are a godsend for layering," Mix says, recommending you don a pair under loose sweatpants.

Speaking of layers: Wear wool, flannel, fleece, and silk, with moisture-wicking fabrics used as your innermost layer. Avoid cotton, which soaks up moisture.

Keep an eye on pets: They can get frostbite on their paws while outside.

Set all your faucets to let out a "teeny, tiny drip" to keep water slowly flowing and pipes from freezing.

Finally, "DO NOT: bring a generator inside. ever. EVER," either in the house or the garage. "Most northerners know this, but we can't expect southerners to," Mix says.