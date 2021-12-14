Britney Spears Reveals Her Feelings on That Diane Sawyer Interview

(Newser) – Britney Spears is speaking out on that infamous 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer—and it turns out she found it just as problematic as many viewers are now finding it. In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday, Spears took Sawyer to task for the way she treated the pop star, who was just 21 at the time, according to sites including BuzzFeed, People, and E!. "What was with the 'You're in the wrong' approach?? Geeze... and making me cry???" wrote Spears, referring to Sawyer's line of questioning around Spears' recent breakup with Justin Timberlake. Spears says that at the time, she was "in shock" and not speaking to anyone, but that her father forced her to do the interview. (Jamie Spears denied that allegation in a statement, saying he was not involved in setting up the interview.)

"My manager put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television and she asked if I had a shopping problem!!! when did I have a shopping problem?" Spears continued. "I should spend a thousand dollars if I want every day of my life. And she can kiss my white ass." The post also referenced Spears' happiness at her ability to withdraw her own money from the bank now that she's free of her conservatorship, and revealed that she won't be touring in the future. "I know I'm not playing in huge arenas with my loud band anymore but I will be honest and say life on the road is hard!!" she wrote. "My first three years in the biz and on the road were great but I'll be completely honest and say that after those three tours and the pace I was going... I don't think I ever want to do it again. I hated it." (Read more Britney Spears stories.)