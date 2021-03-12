She Proposed Curfew for Men, Says Uproar Proves Her Point

(Newser) – A British baroness has responded to police suggesting that women not go out alone at night with a different proposal: that men not be allowed out after 6pm. Metropolitan Police warned residents, including women, "not to go out alone" following the disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in London, British media reported Wednesday. Green Party member Jenny Jones, also known as Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb, responded by "turning the idea on its head," she wrote in a Facebook post, per Fox News. "I argue that, at the next opportunity for any bill that is appropriate, I might put in an amendment to create a curfew for men on the streets after 6pm," she said during a debate about domestic violence in Parliament's House of Lords on Wednesday. "I feel this would make women a lot safer, and discrimination of all kinds would be lessened."

Though the speech prompted #CurfewForMen on Twitter, Jones tells Sky News that it was "not an entirely serious suggestion"—but she wanted to make a point. "Nobody makes a fuss when, for example, the police suggest women stay home." But with her suggestion, "men are up in arms." She tweeted that she's seen "a deluge of misogynistic emails and tweets. Which rather proves my point about the problem being with men." "I just don't think that men understand the pressure that women are under," she adds, per Sky. Women have been sharing experiences of harassment or assault and tips for how they keep safe when alone in public, per the Washington Post. (A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the case.)