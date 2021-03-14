15 Shot at Chicago Party

(Newser) – Gunfire erupted at a party on Chicago's South Side early Sunday, killing two people and wounding 13 others, authorities said. Officers responded around 4:40am, police spokesman Jose Jara said in a statement. Those shot were ages 20 to 44. Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said. Speaking to reporters near the scene of the shooting in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood, Police Superintendent David Brown said investigators were still seeking a possible motive, the AP reports.

Brown said four guns were recovered at the scene, but he didn't say whether investigators believe more than one person fired shots. No arrests had been made. "We have a lot of work to do," Brown said. "Detectives are really just getting started." A bar had been set up in a garage attached to the business for what Brown described as a "pop-up party." Red and black balloons, as well as a shoe, were on the ground outside the business shortly after the shooting. "We don’t know what the celebration associated with this party was at this point. We're still trying to follow up on leads on what that motive might be," Brown said.