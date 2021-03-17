(Newser) – Cardi B and conservative commentator Candace Owens have clashed on Twitter before, but this time, they say they're going to sue each other. Owens specifically says she plans to sue the rapper for posting a Photoshopped tweet suggesting Owens' husband cheated on her with her own brother. Yes, really. The drama started when Owens criticized Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion's Grammys performance of "WAP," a song about sex, on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight. Carlson and Owens claimed the rappers were degrading the culture and hurting children before Cardi tweeted a clip of the interview, per Page Six. Owens, a supporter of former President Trump, responded by calling Cardi "a cancer cell to culture." Cardi then claimed "WAP" was "inspired by our former First Lady," sharing a censored photo of Melania Trump posing nude.

story continues below

Cardi then posted what looked to be a screenshot of a Nov. 16 tweet from Owens. "Yes, my husband did cheat on me with my brother. Yes, he said no when I asked to join them," it read. Though Cardi pointed to coverage of the viral tweet, Owens accused Cardi of slandering her brother with a Photoshopped tweet. At one point, she wrote that Cardi's team was "working overtime to photoshop tweets because she's being dragged so badly," per Vulture. "I am 100% suing Cardi for that nonsense," she added, noting the pair would soon be "debating defamation law" in court. That didn't stop Cardi. "I'm going to sue candy for claiming I photoshopped a tweet that dozens of articles reported about," she wrote. She added Owens, who apparently endorsed Cardi in 2018, was using the rapper to boost her own profile. Owens has a new weekly show, Candace, debuting Friday at the Daily Wire. (Read more Cardi B stories.)