Major Step Nearly Complete in Derek Chauvin Trial

(Newser) – Just two more jurors were needed for the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death, as the judge prepared to rule Friday on two major motions—including whether to allow evidence from Floyd's earlier 2019 arrest. The 12 jurors seated through Thursday are evenly split by race, with six white jurors, four Black and two multiracial, according to the court. The last two jurors chosen will be alternates, the AP reports. Seven of the seated jurors are female, five are male, and they range in age from 20s to 60s, the New York Times reports. Chauvin faces second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports. Opening statements are March 29 if the jury is complete. That process was on track to finish nearly a week early despite news that the city would pay a $27 million settlement to Floyd's family.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill was to rule Friday on Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson's motion to halt or move the trial due to concerns that the settlement had tainted the jury pool. But Cahill denied similar motions last year, and the settlement didn't emerge as a major factor in juror questioning. A likely bigger issue was Floyd's 2019 arrest, just a year before his fatal encounter with Chauvin. Cahill also previously denied the defense's attempt to allow the year-old arrest at trial. But he heard fresh arguments this week because of drugs found in January in a second search of the squad in which the four officers attempted to put Floyd in 2020. Nelson argued that similarities between the encounters are relevant, but prosecutor Matthew Frank said the defense was simply looking for a backdoor way to portray Floyd as a bad person, and the only relevant issue in Floyd's death is how he was treated by police. (Read more George Floyd stories.)