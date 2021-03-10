Rep. Matt Gaetz Acts After Watching Britney Spears Film

(Newser) – The #FreeBritney movement has apparently gained the support of Reps. Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan, who this week called for a hearing into Britney Spears' conservatorship. In a letter submitted Monday, the congressmen asked the House Judiciary Committee to investigate how conservatorships might be used "to effectively deprive individuals of personal freedoms at the behest of others through the manipulation of the courts." The letter specifically cites Spears, accusing father Jamie Spears of "questionable motives and legal tactics" as her conservator, per Variety. Gaetz tells TMZ that he was inspired to act after watching the Framing Britney Spears documentary. "I really was triggered by what I saw as an abuse in the system, a violation of due process, and I think that we ought to hear directly from Britney Spears," Gaetz says.

"I think we can call her in to the House Judiciary Committee with no lawyers, with no conservators, and we can hear directly from her," Gaetz continues, urging supporters to contact committee chair Rep. Jerry Nadler and voice their support for the hearing. "If it can happen to Britney Spears, it can happen to anyone," he notes. While there's been no word from the pop star, Jamie Spears is speaking up through his lawyer. In a statement to Fox News, Vivian Thoreen claims "Britney requested in court papers that her father be the sole conservator of her estate" in early 2019. Thoreen adds "any time Britney wants to end her conservatorship, she can ask her lawyer to file a petition to terminate it; she has always had this right but in 13 years has never exercised it." (Read more conservatorship stories.)