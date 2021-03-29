Chauvin Prosecutors Go Big in Opening Arguments

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter?Cahill presides over pre-trial motions prior to opening statements Monday at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter?Cahill presides over pre-trial motions prior to... (Court TV via AP, Pool)