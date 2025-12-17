House Republican Who Backed Trump Impeachment Will Exit

One of the last House Republicans who broke with President Trump after the 2021 Capitol riot is calling it quits. Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington state announced Wednesday he won't run again, saying in a statement that stepping away comes "with no reservations or remorse, only gratitude" for the chance to serve, per NBC News . The 68-year-old, first elected in 2014, said he's looking ahead to "a new chapter" and thanked his family for their support. Newhouse's exit isn't expected to put the seat in play. Trump carried Washington's 4th Congressional District by 21 points in 2020, and the Cook Political Report rates it safely Republican.

Newhouse was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in 2021 over his conduct surrounding the Capitol riot. He's one of just two remaining in the House, the other being California's David Valadao, who "faces a tough reelection in a battleground district," per Politico. In the Senate, only three Republicans who backed conviction are still in office: Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Bill Cassidy.

In the aftermath, Newhouse said the Jan. 6 crowd was "inflamed by the language and misinformation of the President," and that Trump failed to act as "our country needed a leader." Trump later called him a "Weak and Pathetic RINO." Last year, Newhouse survived a Trump-aligned challenge, edging businessman and former NASCAR driver Jerrod Sessler, a fellow Republican, by 6 points in the general election after both advanced from the state's primary. Sessler, who attended Trump's Jan. 6 speech but says he didn't enter the Capitol and has repeated false claims about the 2020 election, is running again.