Another Victim in SC Shooting

The sole survivor of last week's mass shooting at the home of a prominent South Carolina doctor is now dead. Robert Shook, with his colleague James Lewis, was shot at the Rock Hill home of ER Dr. Robert Lesslie on Wednesday while on an air-conditioner service job. Per WCNC, Shook was able to call his supervisor, who then made the first call to 911 to report the shooting. The 38-year-old was shot six times but initially survived after being flown to Charlotte and undergoing multiple surgeries. He's survived by his three children.
Authorities say former NFL player Phillip Adams killed Lesslie; his wife, Barbara; two of their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie; and Lewis, who had been working with Shook at the Lesslie home. Per the AP
, Adams, 32, fatally shot himself after police surrounded his home. No motive has been named but his brain will be examined
for evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a condition that can cause violent mood swings and cognitive decline.
