Florida SUV Driver Jumps Drawbridge

(Newser) – A driver who didn't want to wait for a drawbridge in Daytona Beach to open and close apparently decided to pretend it was the county line and Boss Hogg's men were in hot pursuit. Video released by police shows the driver smashing through a traffic arm on the Main Street bridge Monday morning without slowing down, WKMG reports. The SUV briefly became airborne as it jumped the bridge Dukes of Hazzard-style.

story continues below

Police say the driver smashed the traffic arm on the other side as well. Authorities believe they have identified the driver, whose windshield was smashed by the first traffic arm, reports WESH. "Folks, please be safe and be smarter than this guy," Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said last month when he tweeted a video of a motorcyclist jumping the same bridge. (Read more strange stuff stories.)