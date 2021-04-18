FedEx Shooter's Family Speaks Out

(Newser) – The family of the shooter who went on a rampage at an Indianapolis FedEx facility has spoken out. Per USA Today, Brandon Hole's family issued a brief statement Saturday and declined all media interviews. “We are devastated at the loss of life caused as a result of Brandon’s actions; through the love of his family, we tried to get him the help he needed," the statement read. "Our sincerest and most heartfelt apologies go out to the victims of this senseless tragedy. We are so sorry for the pain and hurt being felt by their families and the entire Indianapolis community." A former employee of the facility, 19-year-old Hole opened fire first in the parking lot Thursday before continuing to fire inside the building and ultimately killing eight before turning the gun on himself.

Per the Washington Post, the family had previously tried to warn police about Hole's instability. Last spring, Hole's mother told officials she feared he would commit "suicide by cop." The FBI says authorities interviewed Hole, detained him temporarily because of mental health concerns, and seized a shotgun from his home. Agents found no evidence of a crime or that Hole harbored racist views. The gun was not returned, but Hole was subsequently able to legally purchase the two assault rifles he used in the attack, per The Hill. While Indiana does have a longstanding "red flag" gun law, Indianapolis MPD Chief Randal Taylor told the New York Times that Hole must not have been deemed subject to it. The law requires police to argue to a judge within two weeks of seizing a gun that the owner should be barred from having a firearm. (Read more Brandon Hole stories.)