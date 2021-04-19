Asked to Leave Tavern, He Returned and Killed 3

(Newser) – Authorities say they have apprehended a person in connection with a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday that left three men dead and three men injured, the AP reports. Kenosha County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. David Wright said the suspect is facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide, with additional criminal charges likely after further investigation. Authorities said earlier they weren't sure if there was more than one shooter. “There is no threat to the community at this time,” Wright said in a release. He said no further information on the suspect would be released Sunday. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said earlier a suspect was asked to leave the Somers House Tavern in Kenosha County but returned and opened fire. Beth said shots were fired inside and outside the bar, which he described as “very busy” at the time.

story continues below

He said he believed at least one handgun was used. Officials originally said two people were injured but said they were checking with hospitals for people who may have been hurt in the shooting. Wright said in the updated release that authorities believe there is one “possible unknown shooting victim.” Beth said two people died at the scene. The third person hopped in a car with two other people, who moments later flagged down a police vehicle. The officer drove the victim to a hospital where that person was pronounced dead, Beth said. Wright called it a complex investigation that involves several crime scenes. “Detectives have followed up on multiple leads and gathered surveillance video evidence during extensive neighborhood canvasses,” he said.