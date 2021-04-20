Lawmakers From Both Parties Praise Guilty Verdict

(Newser) – Lawmakers from both parties are expressing satisfaction with Tuesday’s guilty verdict of former police officer Derek Chauvin for murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd, the AP reports. Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters says: “I’m not celebrating, I’m relieved." Sen. Tim Scott, the chamber’s only Black Republican, says he is thankful for a verdict that shows "our justice system continues to become more just." Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock says he hopes the verdict will let "people who have seen this trauma over and over again” know the nation’s laws can give them equal protection.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expressing thanks to Floyd “for sacrificing your life for justice.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Congress must keep working on legislation "to bring meaningful change" to police departments. Former President Barack Obama says the conviction was correct but only one step in the fight for justice. In a statement, Obama said true justice requires Americans to understand that "Black Americans are being treated differently every day" and that millions live in fear that their next encounter with law enforcement could be their last. "Today, a jury did the right thing," he tweeted. "But true justice requires much more."