(Newser) – Zero patience for the company of others? Anyone who's ever wanted their own private island getaway now has a chance, and it might be less expensive than you'd think, per the AP. The only house on a small island in Rhode Island's Narragansett Bay has hit the market for an asking price of $399,900, reports the Newport Daily News. The seasonal cottage on Patience Island is off the electrical grid, but it comes with just under a half-acre of land and approximately 600 square feet of living area that includes two bedrooms, a kitchenette, a half-bath, and what's described as a "picturesque front porch." A single solar panel does provide some electrical services.

story continues below

"Perfect for comfortable camping, getaways, amazing Airbnb potential, & more," the listing from Rhode Island Real Estate Services says. The cottage also has a unique address: 0 Patience Way. The island, officially part of the town of Portsmouth, is about one-third of a square mile. According to property records, the cottage was built in 1972 and has been owned by the same family since. There is a catch if you're interested in scooping up the property—the listing specifies it's a "cash-only purchase."