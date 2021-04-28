 
X

Only Home on This Island Can Be Yours, With a Fitting Address

Rhode Island's 0 Patience Way is on the market for $400K
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 28, 2021 1:11 PM CDT

(Newser) – Zero patience for the company of others? Anyone who's ever wanted their own private island getaway now has a chance, and it might be less expensive than you'd think, per the AP. The only house on a small island in Rhode Island's Narragansett Bay has hit the market for an asking price of $399,900, reports the Newport Daily News. The seasonal cottage on Patience Island is off the electrical grid, but it comes with just under a half-acre of land and approximately 600 square feet of living area that includes two bedrooms, a kitchenette, a half-bath, and what's described as a "picturesque front porch." A single solar panel does provide some electrical services.

story continues below

"Perfect for comfortable camping, getaways, amazing Airbnb potential, & more," the listing from Rhode Island Real Estate Services says. The cottage also has a unique address: 0 Patience Way. The island, officially part of the town of Portsmouth, is about one-third of a square mile. According to property records, the cottage was built in 1972 and has been owned by the same family since. There is a catch if you're interested in scooping up the property—the listing specifies it's a "cash-only purchase."

(Read more Rhode Island stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X