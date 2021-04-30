Feds Arrest Josh Duggar

(Newser) – Less than a week after Anna Duggar announced she and husband Josh are expecting baby no. 7, Josh Duggar was arrested by the US Marshals Service. Duggar was booked into an Arkansas jail Thursday afternoon, USA Today reports. No details have been made public on why the former reality TV star was arrested or what charges he may be facing. Duggar, 33, is the oldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children, whose TLC show, 19 Kids and Counting, was canceled in 2015 after allegations of sexual abuse involving Josh came to light. He was never charged, but was accused of fondling five girls in 2002 and 2003. Ultimately it was revealed to have been four of his sisters and a family friend, and he also later admitted to a porn addiction and having cheated on Anna.

story continues below

As TMZ reports, the only known legal action against Duggar at the time of his arrest was a civil lawsuit involving real estate fraud, and this arrest would appear to be for "something far more severe," in the gossip site's words. In November 2019, Homeland Security agents raided Duggar's office at an Arkansas car dealership where he worked, in connection with some sort of federal investigation, but People reports it's not clear whether Josh was the subject of the probe or whether that incident has anything to do with his arrest. He was arrested by Homeland Security agents, and is being held without bond for a federal agency. (Read more Josh Duggar stories.)