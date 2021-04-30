Frat Member Charged With Killing His 'Little Brother'

(Newser) – A grand jury has indicted eight people, including seven students at Ohio's Bowling Green State University, in connection with the death of a 20-year-old business major following an off-campus party. Stone Foltz died March 7, three days after he attended a Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity event at a house, where school officials say "alleged hazing activity" occurred, per the New York Times. At a Thursday press conference, Wood County prosecuting attorney Paul Dobson cited "the allegation that those defendants participated in providing copious amounts of alcohol to Mr. Foltz and the other new members" of the fraternity, known as "little brothers," who were required to attend as part of an "initiation process." Though most new members were underage, each was given a 750ml bottle of "high-alcohol-content liquor" and told it was tradition to finish all of it, Dobson said.

Foltz of Delaware, Ohio, "consumed all or nearly all" of his bottle before a roommate found him unresponsive in his apartment, Dobson said. He died later at a hospital with the coroner citing fatal alcohol intoxication "during a hazing incident." Dobson said Foltz's blood alcohol level was 0.35, or "over four times the legal limit." Jacob Krinn, 20, faces up to 11 years in prison if convicted of the highest charge of first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter and up to eight years if convicted of felonious assault, per CBS News. Krinn, who was acting as Foltz's "big brother," allegedly took him home then left him alone, per ABC News. Seven others aged 19 to 23 face charges including third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor hazing, reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, and obstructing justice. The university permanently expelled the frat. (Read more hazing stories.)