On Last Day, Bank Cleaner Leaves Note for 'Cruel' Manager

(Newser) – After she was treated badly by a "cruel" manager at a bank branch, 67-year-old Julie Cousins decided it was time to hang up her mop after 35 years as a cleaner—but not without leaving a heartfelt note. "I've left the job ... after the way you dressed me down in the office," the Southampton, England grandmother wrote in the note, which was tweeted by son Joe Cousins. "It was nothing more than aggressive and cruel, but that's a reflection on your character, not mine." Cousins, who had worked at the branch for five years, added: "So going forward, please all of you remember in a world when you can be anything, be kind, because you are all no better than the cleaner."

"And this is why I love my mum," her son said. "She’s been cleaning banks for 35 years and today walked out with this lovely note left for that awful manager. Happy retirement Mum— always have the last laugh eh." The BBC reports that Cousins' note has gone viral, with her son's tweet shared more than 10,000 times and hundreds of people expressing support and sharing their own stories. "I was once a bank manager with Natwest," one man wrote. "Early in my career, a wise manager told me to always respect the secretary, messenger, and cleaner as they are essential members of the team. I never gave a dressing down in my 41 year career and never saw one handed out." (Read more United Kingdom stories.)