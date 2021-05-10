(Newser) – The operators of the biggest US fuel pipeline were scrambling Monday to resume operations after a cyberattack forced a shutdown on Friday. The Wall Street Journal reports that because of existing gasoline inventories, the impact shouldn't be too dire if Colonial can confine the outage to less than five days. If it goes longer than that, however, people filling up their tanks on the East Coast in particular will likely see higher prices. An outage of one to three weeks could translate into a 20-cent spike, one industry analyst tells the AP. Essentially, Colonial needs to be back in business by Wednesday to limit the pain. Coverage:

The pipeline: It's a huge source of gasoline, diesel, heating oil, and jet fuel from Texas to the Northeast. In fact, Colonial delivers about 45% of fuel consumed on the East Coast. The 5,500-mile pipeline also provides fuel for airports in Atlanta, Baltimore, and elsewhere, reports CNBC.

It's a huge source of gasoline, diesel, heating oil, and jet fuel from Texas to the Northeast. In fact, Colonial delivers about 45% of fuel consumed on the East Coast. The 5,500-mile pipeline also provides fuel for airports in Atlanta, Baltimore, and elsewhere, reports CNBC. The hack: Hackers deployed a ransomware attack on the company's IT systems, reports Bloomberg, though details are scarce. A Russian group identified as the DarkSide has been identified as the perpetrators. "They're very new but they're very organized," Lior Div of the security firm Cybereason tells Reuters. DarkSide is motivated by profit, not geopolitical interests, and it boasts of giving some of its collected ransom to charities. Colonial hasn't said whether a ransom has been demanded or whether it would pay, if so. For now, it appears that the hack was confined to Colonial's information systems and didn't reach the more critical control systems.

story continues below