Cops: Women Splashed Blood on Former Home of Chauvin Defense Witness

Three women have been arrested for allegedly vandalizing the former California home of a former police officer who testified on behalf of Derek Chauvin. Police say the women splashed pig blood on the Santa Rosa home and left a pig's head near the front porch. Rowan Dalbey, 20, Kristen Aumoithe, 34, and Amber Lucas, 35, all of Santa Rosa, were arrested Tuesday on felony vandalism and conspiracy charges, the AP reports. They were cited and released, Santa Rosa Police spokeswoman Lt. Jeneane Kucker said Wednesday. After targeting the home on April 17, the women also allegedly smeared pig blood on a statue in Santa Rosa Plaza and left a picture of a pig reading "Oink Oink." They have also been charged with that vandalism, Kucker said.

Kucker said detectives believe there are additional possible suspects and are asking the community to help identify them. The home in the city north of San Francisco once belonged to Barry Brodd, a retired police officer who was on the stand in the murder trial against Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter last month in the death of George Floyd. Brodd, a former Santa Rosa police officer, testified at the murder trial that he believes Chauvin’s restraint of Floyd was in keeping with proper police practice.