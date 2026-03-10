Massachusetts Man Accused of Shooting Wife's Dog in Head

Police say Christopher Lucas killed 14-year-old family dog during illicit coyote hunt
Posted Mar 10, 2026 5:24 AM CDT
Christopher Lucas, 59.   (Cohasset Police Department)

A Massachusetts man's alleged attempt to shoot coyotes from his home ended with his wife's 14-year-old dog dead and a slate of criminal charges. Cohasset police say 59-year-old Christopher Lucas was hunting from a second-floor window above his garage on Aug. 16, 2025, when he shot the dog, named Lise, in the head, per the Newport Dispatch. Police say home security video captured the shooting in the driveway and shows a family member crying over the animal, reports Boston 25.

Lucas was arrested and charged with animal cruelty, firing a gun too close to a dwelling, hunting without a license, and hunting out of season. The home sits within 500 feet of several occupied residences, according to investigators. Authorities have suspended Lucas's license to carry and seized multiple firearms from the property. He is being held on $1,000 cash bail and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court.

