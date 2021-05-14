Moonves, CBS End $120M Fight

FILE - In this July 29, 2013, file photo, Les Moonves arrives at the CBS, CW and Showtime TCA party at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. ViacomCBS said Friday, May 14, 2021 that former CBS CEO Les Moonves will not get his $120 million severance package from his firing in 2018, ending a long-running... (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)FILE - In this July 29, 2013, file photo, Les Moonves arrives at the CBS, CW and Showtime TCA party at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. ViacomCBS said Friday, May 14, 2021 that former CBS CEO... (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)