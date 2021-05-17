(Newser) – A Colorado man accused of storming the Capitol and who was banned from owning firearms is facing another arrest and new charges after feds say he killed a mountain lion near Denver. CBS Denver reports that Patrick Montgomery, 48, was already facing a series of counts linked to the Jan. 6 attack, including disorderly conduct, entry/remaining in a restricted building, and assault after he allegedly kicked a Metropolitan Police Department officer in the chest during the riot. He was released from custody and permitted to head home to Colorado to await trial, as long as he didn't possess firearms, among other conditions, per the Washington Post. The paper adds Montgomery was also barred from owning firearms due to being a convicted felon. Last week, however, federal prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his release and place him on house arrest with a GPS monitor after they say he shot and killed a 170-pound mountain lion on March 31 with a .357 handgun.

A photo included in a Colorado Parks and Wildlife report shows Montgomery posing with the dead animal after the kill, holding it up for the camera. He reported the kill to CPW, as required by law, which is when it was discovered he wasn't supposed to have a firearm in the first place. "Montgomery has no respect for the Court's orders, just like he had no respect for law enforcement at the Capitol on January 6," the prosecutors' motion notes. Montgomery told Colorado wildlife officials that, as part of his plea deal in a previous robbery case, he'd been allowed to own and use guns for hunting, but so far, officials haven't been able to find proof of such an agreement. Prosecutors also note Montgomery illegally harvested a bobcat in late January, chasing it for 11 miles and allowing his dogs to maul it. Per the Denver Post, Montgomery is set to appear in court Monday, where a judge is expected to agree to prosecutors' request that he be placed on house arrest and banned from hunting.