They Needed a Goal in Final Seconds—the Goalie Scored It

(Newser) – It's never happened before in the history of English Premier League soccer—a goalkeeper scored the winning goal, reports ESPN. And it couldn't have come in more dramatic fashion. Liverpool's goalkeeper, who goes by Alisson, had moved upfield to take part in a corner kick as time was about to expire in the 1-1 match against West Bromfield Albion. His team needed a win to keep its hopes alive of advancing, and Alisson delivered a textbook header into the net, per Yahoo Sports. You can watch what Sports Illustrated calls "one of the most remarkable match-winners in recent history" here.

story continues below

“I’m too emotional,” the Brazilian goalkeeper told Sky Sports after the match. “This last month for everything that happened with me, with my family, but football is my life, the places, everything I remember as a human being." Alisson's father died in Brazil in February, but the player could not travel home for the funeral because of the pandemic. "I (wish) he was here to see it, but I'm sure that he's seeing with God on his side and celebrating," he said, per CNN. Alisson, who also celebrated the birth of a child last week, is the first Liverpool goalkeeper to ever score a goal in the team's 129 years. (Read more soccer stories.)