Dating Apps Are Adding Vaccination Badges

(Newser) – Cupid might want to consider trading in his arrows for vaccine needles. Major dating apps including Tinder, Hinge, and Match are bringing in vaccination badges and other features so users looking for love can let others know their COVID vaccination status, the Hill reports. OkCupid—which is adding an "I'm Vaccinated" badge and a "Vaccinated Stacks" system to filter searches for users who've had their shots—says its research has shown that people who are vaccinated or intend to be get 14% more matches than others.

Bumble, Plenty of Fish, BLK, and Chispa are also adding badges and benefits like profile boosts for vaccinated users. The White House says it has teamed up with the dating apps as part of an effort to increase vaccination rates, the AP reports. Around 60% of Americans have now had at least one dose of COVID vaccine and the Biden administration aims to get that to at least 70% by July 4. The White House says the dating apps will also be providing information on how to get vaccinated and directions to vaccination sites. (Two more states have brought in vaccination lotteries.)