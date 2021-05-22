(Newser) – Subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn't officially start until June 1, per the AP. Ana was located about 200 miles northeast of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 45mph, the hurricane center said in a 5am advisory. The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said. CNN and the Weather Channel note this is the seventh year in a row that at least one named storm has formed before the official start of hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

This also isn't the first hurricane season of late that's kicked off with a subtropical storm: That happened in both 2018 and 2019, with Alberto and Andrea, respectively. The hurricane center said Ana is a subtropical storm because it is "entangled with an upper-level low," but still has some "tropical characteristics." A tropical storm watch was in effect for Bermuda. The storm isn't set to hit the US. Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season. (Read more hurricane season stories.)