 
X

Sources: Krzyzewski's 42nd Season at Duke to Be His Last

Blue Devils basketball coach reportedly plans to retire when season is done
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 2, 2021 1:59 PM CDT

(Newser) – A shockwave rippled through the college basketball world on Wednesday with sources saying that the 2021-2022 season—Mike Krzyzewski's 42nd—will be his last as coach of Duke University's Blue Devils. ESPN says it confirmed the news via multiple sources who said that associate head coach Jon Scheyer has agreed to slide into that role once Krzyzewski exits. The AP confirmed the same and said an announcement is expected from Duke today. Krzyzewski's 1,170 wins, 1,097 of them with Duke, make him the winningest coach in Division I men's basketball history. The team has clinched five national championships under Krzyzewski, most recently in 2015. Scheyer himself played for Krzyzewski from 2006 to 2010. (Read more Mike Krzyzewski stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X