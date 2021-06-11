Here Are This Year's Pulitzer Winners

Agustina Canamero, 81, kisses husband Pascual Perez, 84, through a plastic film screen to avoid contracting the coronavirus at a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain, June 22, 2020. The image was part of a series by Associated Press photographer Emilio Morenatti that won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for feature... (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

