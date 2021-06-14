Elizabeth Holmes Merch Is a Hot Seller

(Newser) – In spite of her upcoming fraud trial—or maybe because of it—the Elizabeth Holmes brand appears to still be a hot one, reports CNBC. The outlet found all kinds of fast-selling merchandise brandishing the name of Holmes or her defunct Theranos company on sites ranging from eBay to Etsy. Think mugs, T-shirts, and even a Theranos lab coat, billed as authentic, going for $17,000. Holmes, of course, was once a fast rising young star of Silicon Valley before her fortunes crashed on allegations that her company duped patients and investors with bogus claims about its blood-testing technology. A PR expert says the enduring popularity isn't surprising.

“She was the youngest female billionaire, self-made entrepreneur, and even though we found out it was allegedly fraud—she sold something that was revolutionary," says Mark Macias of Macias PR. A search of TikTok, Twitter, etc., will turn up lots of people proudly posing with merch saying things like, "Elizabeth Holmes is my #GirlBoss.” The latest chronicling of the Holmes story is coming in the form of a Hulu miniseries starring Amanda Seyfried, notes Variety. The 37-year-old faces 20 years in prison if she's convicted of the various fraud charges against her. (Holmes is due to deliver her first child next month.)