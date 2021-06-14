Putin Faults US Over Arrests of Capitol Rioters

(Newser) – Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is to meet President Biden at a summit Wednesday, has suggested that the hundreds of people arrested for rioting at the US Capitol are being subjected to “persecution for political opinions," per the AP. The context: Putin is likely to come under strong criticism from Biden at their meeting in Geneva for moves against his political opponents in Russia, particularly the imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the detention of thousands of demonstrators protesting his arrest, and the outlawing of Navalny’s organizations as extremist. “You are presenting it as dissent and intolerance toward dissent in Russia," Putin said in an interview with NBC News. "We view it completely differently." He then pointed to the Jan. 6 unrest in Washington.

“Do you know that 450 individuals were arrested after entering the Congress?" he said. "They came there with political demands."