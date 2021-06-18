Trump May Have Been ObamaCare's Savior

(Newser) – ObamaCare survived another Supreme Court challenge Thursday, with justices, including two of the three appointed by former President Trump, upholding the law in a 7-2 ruling that declared 19 GOP-led states and two individuals did not have standing to challenge the law. That's the biggest margin of victory for the health care law in the three SCOTUS challenges it has faced, and analysts say it appears increasingly safe from Republican attempts to overturn it in the courts. Some takeaways:

Trump—ObamaCare's savior? Philip Bump at the Washington Post argues that Trump's failed efforts to dismantle the law helped boost its popularity by raising awareness of what it actually contained. Republicans did manage to strip the law of the individual mandate, but instead of collapsing as predicted, ObamaCare survived "unburdened" by the unpopular mandate, he writes. Click for the full piece.

