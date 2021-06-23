Frontier Airlines Adds 'COVID Recovery' Fee

(Newser) – Frontier Airlines, known for its fees, now has one more. The $1.59 per segment "COVID recovery charge" was added in May, a spokesperson tells USA Today. Per the airline's website, the fee "offsets added costs to Frontier due to implementing COVID-19 related measures, such as increased sanitation and cleaning onboard the aircraft and in the airport, shields at the ticket counters and gate areas, and personal protective equipment for employees."

story continues below

Yet, as USA Today points out, the airline recently dropped one of its safety protocols; it no longer checks passengers' temperatures before boarding. Frontier, however, had been the only US airline to do so, and it says it dropped the practice after the CDC said it had only a limited effect on stopping transmission. An expert tells ABC News he believes other airlines are unlikely to adopt a similar fee. (Read more Frontier Airlines stories.)