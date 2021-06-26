No Charges for Cop Who Killed 'Good Samaritan'

(Newser) – Update: There won't be any charges filed against the Colorado police officer who killed Johnny Hurley in June. Hurley had managed to stop active shooter Ronald Troyke moments after Troyke killed a cop by shooting him dead; he had Troyke's rifle in hand when Arvada Officer Kraig Brownlow then fired on him. Prosecutors on Monday said Brownlow "had objectively reasonable grounds to believe, and did believe, he and others were in imminent danger of being killed," making his actions "legally justified." Hurley's mother asked that anyone angered by the decision "use that energy to be the change you wish to see in the world." The Denver Post adds that prosecutors revealed the period of time that elapsed from the officer's death to Hurley's death was just 2 minutes, 7 seconds. Our original story from June 26 follows:

Three people were shot in Colorado Monday, including a police officer. At first, police said two suspects had been shot, then updated that to say that one of the victims was a bystander who had intervened to stop the shooting, the Colorado Sun reports. The Arvada Police Department released on Friday a timeline of the confusing events. It shows that a man called 911 because he was concerned his brother, Ronald Troyke, was going to “do something crazy.” Officer Gordon Beesley missed Troyke at home, but drove to another call about a suspicious man—who turned out to be Troyke.

Before Beesley could even react, Troyke shot and killed him, police say, before returning to his truck for an AR-15. Then, another man shot Troyke and took his AR-15, which he was holding when more officers arrived and shot and killed him. That man was identified as Johnny Hurley, 40, of Golden, Colorado. Police say Hurley had likely saved lives by stopping Troyke, Colorado Public Radio reports. Police say they found notes in Troyke’s apartment declaring his intent to kill police officers.

“Hundreds of you pigs should be killed daily,” one note read. Hurley’s family, in a statement, called his actions “a clear-eyed response to a dire situation,” and said they were looking forward to a thorough investigation. Arvada Police called Hurley’s and Beesley’s deaths equally tragic. Beesley was Arvada Police’s 2014 officer of the year, the New York Times reports. The officer who shot Hurley is on paid administrative leave. (Read more shooting stories.)