(Newser) – A breakout track star set to head to her first Olympics is now in competition limbo after she tested positive for marijuana. In news first reported by the Gleaner in Jamaica, US sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has had her win at last month's 100-meter race at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials disqualified after a drug test there found traces of pot in the 21-year-old's system. Sources confirmed the news to the New York Times and Reuters. It leaves Richardson's status up in the air: She clinched her spot on June 19 for the Tokyo Games, which are set to kick off on July 23, meaning that if she's hit with the minimum one-month suspension and it starts on the date she tested positive at the trials, she could be eligible to compete at the Olympics—just not in the 100-meter race.

Per the Washington Post, Richardson wouldn't be eligible to take part in that because USA Track & Field selects competitors in individual competitions solely using trial results, and hers have been scrubbed. She could possibly run in the 4x100 relay, which starts Aug. 6 and for which USATF has more leeway in selecting competitors. Cannabis is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency, but athletes who can show using the substance wasn't tied to performance can get their suspension knocked down to three months instead of four years—and down to one month if they go through a sanctioned treatment program. As of Friday morning, Richardson was still listed on the Team USA site as a competitor. In the meantime, Jenna Prandini, who just missed making it to Team USA with her fourth-place win during trials, has reportedly been informed she'll be running the 100-meter in Tokyo. Richardson has yet to comment, save for a tweet she posted on Thursday, reading simply, "I am human."