Cops: Teen Driver Created 'Infiniti Pool'

(Newser) – A Colorado teenager who hit the gas instead of the brake did not have a good day—but he provided plenty of laughs for the local police department. The Lakewood teen was cited for careless driving after accidentally flattening a fence and driving the Infiniti into a backyard pool Friday, Fox reports. The teen and his adult passenger were not injured. The Lakewood Police Department shared video of the fire department dive team's operation to recover the vehicle and tweeted: "The best line for this is 'Check out our new Infiniti Pool.' Everyone else is battling for second place." The police department thanked the fire department and a towing service for their help, 9News reports. They also thanked "all that is good in the world for there being NO injuries to anyone." (Read more Colorado stories.)