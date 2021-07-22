Podcast By a Couple of Bosses Becomes a Book

(Newser) – There's a new chapter in the collaboration of Barack and the Boss. Renegades: Born in the USA is a bound edition of the popular Renegades podcast featuring conversations between former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen on topics such as fame, cars—and the country itself. Penguin Random House and Obama's Higher Ground company announced Thursday that Renegades will come out Oct. 26, the AP reports. The $50 book will include rare photographs, handwritten Springsteen lyrics, and annotated Obama speeches. "Over the years, what we've found is that we've got a shared sensibility," Obama said in a statement. "About work, about family, and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that's given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America."

story continues below

In the podcast, a hit on Spotify, the two mostly discussed personal stories, avoiding partisan politics, per the New York Times. But they did speak about the nation's divisions. In an introduction for the book, Springsteen wrote that he and Obama had raised serious issues about the "fate of the country, the fortune of its citizens, and the destructive, ugly, corrupt forces at play that would like to take it all down." Springsteen, who in 2016 received a Medal of Freedom from Obama, added: "This is a time for serious consideration of who we want to be and what kind of country we will leave our children. Will we let slip through our hands the best of us or will we turn united to face the fire? Within this book you won't find the answers to those questions, but you will find a couple of seekers doing their best to get us to ask better questions."