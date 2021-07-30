 
Tusla Mother Arrested After 12-Year-Old Girl Gives Birth

Police say family knew girl was having sex with 24-year-old man
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 30, 2021 4:21 AM CDT

(Newser) – Tulsa woman Desiree Castaneda was arrested Thursday, two weeks after she became a grandmother at the age of 33. Police say she was charged with child neglect and enabling child sex abuse after her 12-year-old daughter gave birth, People reports. Juan Miranda-Jara, a 24-year-old who admitted being the father, was arrested while the girl was in labor on July 14. He told investigators he had been in a "relationship" with the girl since October. He was charged with first-degree rape of a minor. Police say their investigation revealed that the girl's family members knew Miranda-Jara had been having sex with her and even threw a baby shower for them, KTUL reports. The girl's father is in prison serving a 12-year sentence in an unrelated rape case. (Read more Oklahoma stories.)

