A Stranger Opened Her Car Door. She Drove Off a Cliff

(Newser) – As a woman sat in her car in Santa Cruz, California's Lighthouse Point parking lot Thursday night, overlooking Monterey Bay, a stranger suddenly opened her passenger door. Startled and scared, the woman accelerated right off the cliff, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Miraculously, rescuers located her and she had suffered only a minor foot injury. As for the person who tried to get in her car, police say the whole thing was an accident: The person was parked next to the woman, their cars were similar in model and color, and in the dark, the person thought they were getting in their own car.

The woman's car went across a grassy field, through a metal fence, and 15 feet down the cliff at the Mark Abbott Memorial Lighthouse, landing on a stone outcropping; the Santa Cruz Sentinel has a picture of it being hoisted back up. No one else was injured, and no arrests or citations were issued. (Read more strange stuff stories.)