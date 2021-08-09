 
X

A Stranger Opened Her Car Door. She Drove Off a Cliff

Woman suffers only minor injuries in California accident
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 9, 2021 12:40 AM CDT

(Newser) – As a woman sat in her car in Santa Cruz, California's Lighthouse Point parking lot Thursday night, overlooking Monterey Bay, a stranger suddenly opened her passenger door. Startled and scared, the woman accelerated right off the cliff, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Miraculously, rescuers located her and she had suffered only a minor foot injury. As for the person who tried to get in her car, police say the whole thing was an accident: The person was parked next to the woman, their cars were similar in model and color, and in the dark, the person thought they were getting in their own car.

story continues below

The woman's car went across a grassy field, through a metal fence, and 15 feet down the cliff at the Mark Abbott Memorial Lighthouse, landing on a stone outcropping; the Santa Cruz Sentinel has a picture of it being hoisted back up. No one else was injured, and no arrests or citations were issued. (Read more strange stuff stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X