Voting Machine Company Files 3 More Big Lawsuits

(Newser) – Add Newsmax and One America News Network to the list of people and companies Dominion Voting Systems is suing. The company already has sued Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell, and Fox News. Now it’s suing the two conservative networks, as well as Patrick Byrne, former Overstock.com CEO, the Wall Street Journal reports. Dominion accused all three of pushing the false narrative that the company rigged its machines to give the 2020 election to Donald Trump, and it wants $1.6 billion from each in defamation damages, reports NBC News. The lawsuits run 100 pages and are full of details of how Dominion says they pushed the debunked claims.

story continues below

"Newsmax helped create and cultivate an alternate reality where up is down, pigs have wings, and Dominion engaged in a colossal fraud to steal the presidency from Donald Trump by rigging the vote," says the suit against the network. OANN, meanwhile, brought on a supposed "expert mathematician" who was an installer of swing sets in his day job, says Dominion. "This barrage of lies by the defendants and others have caused—and continue to cause—severe damage to our company," says CEO John Poulos in a statement. Dominion’s director of product strategy, Eric Coomer, filed his own suit earlier this year after getting death threats and going into hiding. After Newsmax posted a public apology, Coomer dropped the company from the suit. (Read more Dominion Voting Systems stories.)