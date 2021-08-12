It May Be 'Smoothest Slide of All Time'

(Newser) – Major League Baseball is calling it the "smoothest slide of all time." The Los Angeles Times concurs that "few have ever looked so smooth while sliding home to score," and likens Trea Turner's technique to a "choreographed dance move." You can watch for yourself here as Turner beats a throw to the plate and scores for the Dodgers from second base. Business Insider notes that fans have been so mesmerized they're setting the slide to music—think Michael Jackson and Santana. Turner's own team continued the musical theme by quoting a lyric from K-pop group BTS: "Smooth like butter, pull you in like no other."

One of the few people not making a big deal about the slide is Turner himself. His explanation:

“That’s just how I slide, I guess," he says. “I try to not hit the ground very hard because it usually doesn’t feel great, so I try to be as soft as I can and slide, whether it’s head-first or feet-first. I try to avoid tags, but that’s just how I’ve slid basically my whole life.”